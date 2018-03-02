INVITATION TO BID – SOUTH TERMINAL C LANDSIDE – GMP 14S – CENTRAL ENERGY PLANT

INVITATION TO BID

TURNER-KIEWIT JV & GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY

SOUTH TERMINAL C LANDSIDE – GMP 14S – CENTRAL ENERGY PLANT

Turner-Kiewit, Joint Venture (TK) will be bidding the CENTRAL ENERGY PLANT, GMP 14S. The bid packages will be: Concrete; Doors/Frames/Hardware; Electrical; Finishes; Fire Protection; HVAC; Masonry; Plumbing; Roofing; Structural Steel; Waterproofing.

TK invites prime subcontractors to complete and submit Turner’s prequalification. The pre-qualification process can be found at TK’s Project website, http://www.tkgoaa.com. The website will contain all announcements and any associated dates regarding the South Terminal C, Landside Project.

Turner-Kiewit is committed to exceeding GOAA’s MWBE, LDB/VBE goals on the project. Goals will be established for each scope of work to maximize MWBE, LDB/VBE participation. We invite and encourage MWBE, LDB/VBEs to bid.

Bid Package Release Date:

March 9, 2018

Pre-Bid/Matchmaker Meeting:

March 22, 2018

Location: Turner-Kiewit JV

11118 Canal Road

Alpha C/R

Orlando, FL 32824

Time: 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Bid Due Date: April 9, 2018

For more information, please contact Jessica Hudson at jeshudson@tcco.com.

Turner-Kiewit is an equal employment opportunity employer–Minorities/ individuals/ females/veterans/individuals with disabilities/ sexual orientation/gender identity. VEVRAA Federal Contractor.