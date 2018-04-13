INVITATION TO BID – GMPO 7S.1 REMAINING STRUCTURE AND SYSTEMS

INVITATION TO BID
TURNER-KIEWIT JV & GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY
SOUTH TERMINAL C GMP 7S.1 – LANDSIDE TERMINAL, REMAINING STRUCTURE AND SYSTEMS, GMP 7S.1
Turner-Kiewit, Joint Venture (TK) will be bidding the LANDSIDE TERMINAL – REMAINING STRUCTURE AND SYSTEMS, GMP 7S.1. The bid packages will be: Automatic Entrances; Canopy; Doors/Frames/Hardware; Drywall/Insulation/Wire Mesh; Electric/Fire Alarm; Fire Protection; HVAC/Building Controls; Interior Glazing; General Requirements; Masonry; Metal Wall Panels; Misc. Metals; Plumbing: Precast; Roofing & Associated Rough Carpentry; Skylights; Spray Fireproofing; Stucco; Waterproofing & Caulking.
TK invites prime subcontractors to complete and submit Turner’s prequalification. The pre-qualification process can be found at TK’s Project website, http://www.tkgoaa.com. The website will contain all announcements and any associated dates regarding the South Terminal C, Landside Project.
Turner-Kiewit is committed to exceeding GOAA’s MWBE, LDB/VBE goals on the project. Goals will be established for each scope of work to maximize MWBE, DBE, LDB/VBE participation. We invite and encourage MWBE, DBE, LDB/VBEs to bid.
Bid Package Release Date: April 16, 2018
Pre-Bid/Matchmaker Meeting:
April 25, 2018
Location: Turner-Kiewit JV
11118 Canal Road
Alpha C/R
Orlando, FL 32824
Time: 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Bid Due Date: May 17, 2018
For more information, please contact Jessica Hudson at jeshudson@tcco.com.
Turner-Kiewit is an equal employment opportunity employer–Minorities/ individuals/ females/veterans/individuals with disabilities/ sexual orientation/gender identity. VEVRAA Federal Contractor.