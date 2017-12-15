ITB: GMP 14S – CENTRAL ENERGY PLANT, CHILLER EQUIPMENT

INVITATION TO BID
TURNER-KIEWIT JV & GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY SOUTH TERMINAL C LANDSIDE – GMP 14S – CENTRAL ENERGY PLANT, CHILLER EQUIPMENT
Turner-Kiewit, Joint Venture (TK) will be bidding the CENTRAL ENERGY PLANT, GMP14S. The bid package will be: Chiller Equipment.
TK invites prime subcontractors to complete and submit Turner’s prequalification. The pre-qualification process can be found at TK’s
Project website, http://www.tkgoaa.com. The website will contain all announcements and any associated dates regarding the South Terminal C,
Landside Project.
Turner-Kiewit is committed to exceeding GOAA’s MWBE, LDB/SDVOBE goals on the project. Goals will be established for each scope of work to maximize MWBE, LDB/SDVOBE participation. We invite and encourage MWBE, LDB/SDVOBEs to bid.
Bid Package Release Date: December 14, 2017
Bid Due Date: January 10, 2018
For more information, please contact Andrew Cameron at acameron@tcco.com.
Turner-Kiewit is an equal employment opportunity employer–Minorities/ individuals/females/veterans/individuals with disabilities/sexual orientation/gender identity. VEVRAA Federal Contractor.
