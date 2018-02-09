ITB – GMP 9S.1, PARKING GARAGE (BALANCE OF PROJECT)

INVITATION TO BID

TURNER-KIEWIT JV & GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY SOUTH TERMINAL C – LANDSIDE – GMP 9S.1, PARKING GARAGE (BALANCE OF PROJECT)

Turner-Kiewit, Joint Venture (TK) will be bidding the GMP 9S.1, PARKING GARAGE (BALANCE OF PROJECT). The bid packages will be: Acoustical Ceiling/Sound Walls; Applied Fireproofing; Doors/Frames/Hardware; Drywall/Stucco/Insulation; Entrance Floor Grilles; Final Cleaning; Flooring; Hoist; Low Voltage; Masonry; Metal Wall Panels; Misc. Metals; Millwork; Mod Bit Roofing; Painting; Pavement Marking; Protection; Signage; Specialties; Terrazzo Flooring.

TK invites prime subcontractors to complete and submit Turner’s prequalification. The pre-qualification process can be found at TK’s Project website, http://www.tkgoaa.com. The website will contain all announcements and any associated dates regarding the South Terminal C, Landside Project.

Turner-Kiewit is committed to exceeding GOAA’s MWBE, DBE, LDB/VBE goals on the project. Goals will be established for each scope of work to maximize MWBE, DBE, LDB/VBE participation. We invite and encourage MWBE, DBE, LDB/VBEs to bid.

Bid Package Release Date: February 9, 2018

Pre-Bid/Matchmaker Meeting:

February 22, 2018

Location: Turner-Kiewit Trailer

Alpha Conference Room

11118 Canal Road

Orlando, FL 32824

Time: 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Bid Package Due Date: March 9, 2018

For more information, please contact Jessica Hudson at jeshudson@tcco.com.

Turner-Kiewit is an equal employment opportunity employer–Minorities/ individuals/ females/veterans/individuals with disabilities/ sexual orientation/gender identity. VEVRAA Federal Contractor.