Local Woman Charged With DUI and Leaving Scene of Accident

A local woman, Luvasia McCreary, has been charged with dui and leaving the scene of an accident after hitting another car at the intersection of Tampa Avenue and West Colonial Drive and driving away. Her four small children were in the car at the time. The oldest was only 7 years old.

A little while later McCreary hit a curb at the intersection of Stryker Street and Peterson Place– so hard that the car’s airbags deployed, and McCreary’s baby “slid onto the floor,” according to police. None of the children were in child restraint seats, and an empty bottle of rum was found inside the car.

In addition to charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, McCreary is also facing four counts of child neglect.