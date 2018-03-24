On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today. SEIU Florida stands with the Parkland community and demands a change to our gun control laws. March with us in your own community. On March 24, the collective voices of the March For Our Lives movement will be heard.

When: Saturday, March 24; Time varies by location.

What: A rally to support the students, parents, and community of Parkland, FL

Broward Location: Pine Trails Park, 10555 Trails End, Parkland, FL 33076, 9AM

Orlando Location: Lake Eola Park, 512 E Washington Street, Orlando FL 32801, 12PM

Miami Location: Miami Beach Senior High School, 2231 Prairie Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, 10AM

St. Petersburg Location: Poynter Park, 1000 3rd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL, 9AM

Tampa Location: Kiley Garden at Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602, 10AM