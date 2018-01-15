Kids’ Consensus: Marvel Universe Live was Amazing!

“That was AMAZING!!”

A boy of about 10 or 11 was beaming as he and his family entered the elevator my wife and I were on. It was just after the 1 pm showing of Marvel Universe Live at the Amway Center this past Sunday. His enthusiasm was infectious, and his little brother was grinning and nodding repeatedly as though he couldn’t wait to chime in. His father glanced down at him then looked over my wife and me with a big smile and shrugged.

“This was the bestest day of me and Mark’s lives,” the boy exclaimed as the elevator door opened one floor down and the family of four got off.

I couldn’t help chuckling. Yep, he actually said “bestest.”

As the elevator door closed I shook my head. I had missed an opportunity to ask the family to stop and pose for a photo. You would have had to see the looks on those two boys’ faces to appreciate how much they enjoyed the show.

That’s the effect Marvel Universe Live had on all the young people I saw who got a chance to see one of the performances during its Jan. 12 through 15 run. No, it didn’t have anything to do with the MLK Holiday celebrations, but it didn’t get in the way of any of them, either. We managed to enjoy the food, music and MLK discussions as well as Marvel Universe Live.

The Avengers teamed up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to battle the villains from the comic book series. There was plenty of pyrotechnics and gymnastics, and a whole lot of web-swinging by the Spiderman.

My 9-year-old granddaughter went to a Friday showing with her mother, then got her father to take her again on Sunday afternoon. My wife and I tagged along. I got a real sense of just how impactful Marvel Universe was when she managed to convince my wife to include her on a third trip to the Sunday evening performance when her cousins were scheduled to go.

I don’t know if Marvel will be back next year or not, but if it does, take some time out to treat your (grand)children to an experience they will never forget. You won’t regret it.

Marvel Universe Live was amazing!