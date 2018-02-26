Meals and Cuts in Parramore, Mar. 3

One Race Human Race will be giving out a home-cooked meal to 200 homeless persons this Saturday, March 3rd. We are also providing clothing, community resources and barber services. How will you give back to your community this year?

We encourage you to think about those who are in need every single day. Our mission is to treat each other like human beings and disregard any social, physical or color differences.

Saturday, March 3rd, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m. EST

Location: Homeless Coalition (at the corner of Terry Ave and W. Central Blvd FL, 32801).

Three Easy Ways to Help:

1) Donate at OneRaceHumanRace.org (no fixed amount required).

2) Volunteer your time and come help us! If you would like to participate, please send an email to oneracehuman1@gmail.com .

3) #Repost this campaign on your social media feed and follow #OneRaceHumanRace hashtag… Share their website: oneracehumanrace.org