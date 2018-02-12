MLK celebrations with CFABJ

ATTENTION friends, collegues and CFABJ members–

Join CFABJ on Saturday, January 13, 2018 for a full day of fun and fellowship at the City of Orlando Annual MLK Day Parade (beginning at 10:00 am) immediately followed by the Annual Eatonville MLK Day Parade (Parade starts at 2:00pm). Let’s walk together to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy and to remind Central Florida that we’re STILL HERE!

Come out, meet up and REPRESENT!If you have a CFABJ/NABJ shirt – Wear it! Or wear your best CFABJ Blue! We’ll meet you at 8:30 am at the ACE Café Gate (It is surrounded by parking lots) and opposite the Lynx Bus Station so that we can get into FORMATION!

Contact: John Cummings at 407-492-9062 for additional information and to reserve your space!

CHAPTER ELECTIONS IN PROGRESS

Please email your vote to CFABJ2011@gmail.com by January 27, 2018. Again, you must be financially eligible to vote. Thanks for your cooperation.

Our slate of candidates

VP Print – Kevin Seraaj

VP Broadcast – James Cole

VP Digital – Guenet Gittens Roberts

Treasurer – Chester Glover

Secretary – Sharon Fletcher Jones

Parliamentarian – Jonathan Sebastian Blount

NEED TO RENEW YOUR MEMBERSHIP?

Membership levels are as follows: Professional $40.00, Affiliate $25.00 and Student $15.00. Fees can paid by check, credit card or by https://cfabj.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=34ae7fa3f3ec853f880dd19d0&id=0eb1239a7e&e=d22c9399d3. Contact Chester Glover for memberships details at chetglover@aol.com.