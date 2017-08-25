Mo. Governor Stays Execution of Convicted Inmate Amidst New DNA Evidence That May Prove His Innocence

Breanna Edwards, The Root | Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has issued a stay of execution in the case of a Marcellus Williams, who was convicted of murdering a local TV reporter back in 1998.

The new evidence allegedly shows that the DNA found on the murder weapon is from an unknown man, not Williams. Previous DNA testing of hairs found on the victim’s shirt and fingernails, as well as footprints found at the scene, also prove that Williams did not commit the crime.

CNN has reported that Gov. Greitens has appointed a board to take a closer look at Williams’ case.