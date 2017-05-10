NeverTrump Globalist and MAGA Populist Square off over Comey Firing

Tempe, AZ – The two candidates competing for a United States Senate seat in Arizona had dramatically different responses to the announcement that President Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey.
Senator Jeff Flake joined Democrats in questioning the timing of the firing while his conservative opponent in the Republican primary, Dr. Kelli Ward, encouraged people to send a message of support to President Trump for his latest effort to “drain the swamp” with the firing of Comey.
Dr. Ward’s landing page to message the President reads, “President Trump continues to honor his pledge to ‘drain the swamp’ with his recent firing of FBI Director James Comey. Send a message to President Trump telling him you support his decision by taking action below.”
Senator Flake labeled the firing unacceptable when he tweeted: “I’ve spent the last several hours trying to find an acceptable rationale for the timing of Comey’s firing. I just can’t do it.”
“Democrats and Jeff Flake are suffering from Trump derangement syndrome,” Dr. Ward said in a statement. “Republicans and Democrats agree that Mr. Comey was the wrong person to lead the nation’s premiere law enforcement agency because, by politicizing his position, he lost the confidence of those who worked for him. The liberal talking point regarding ‘timing’ is simply another way to attack our President, who has proven once again that he means business.”
“Hillary supporters like CNN and McMullin supporters like Flake are still upset that the American people rejected their anti-American agenda in the election,” Dr. Ward continued. “The establishment opposition has been reduced to pushing wild conspiracy theories in the hopes that it will delegitimize our President. People didn’t buy their snake oil in November and they aren’t buying it now. We are grateful to have a President who loves the American people.”
Dr. Ward challenged entrenched globalist John McCain in 2016 and was an avid supporter of President Trump. Senator Flake was an outspoken member of #NeverTrump and supported the spoiler campaign of Evan McMullin. The two will square off in the Republican primary in 2018
