Non-fatal Gunfire in I-4 Road Rage Incident

ORLANDO, FL Two men became involved in an apparent road rage dispute on Interstate 4 near the intersection of John Young Parkway yesterday. It is not clear which driver caused the incident, but one of the men got out of his car armed with a hammer. The other pulled out a gun.

The man with the gun fired one shot that hit the other man in the leg. The shooter then fled the scene.

Police are searching for the gunman. It is not known whether they have identifying information about the shooter’s vehicle.