Notice to Creditors – Estate of Nina Rossi

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF NINA L. ROSSI, Deceased.

CASE NUMBER: 2017-CP-2661

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of NINA L. ROSSI, deceased, whose date of death was March 28, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of the Circuit, 425 North Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 5, 2018.

Personal Representatives:

WILLIAM J. ROSSI

3325 Lake Anderson Avenue

Orlando, FL 32812

RONALD A. ROSSI

4100 Terriwood Avenue

Orlando, FL 32812

Attorney for Personal Representatives:

Michael C. Huddleston, Esquire

Florida Bar No.: 827071

817 West New York Avenue

DeLand, FL 32720

(386) 738-0080 – Office

(386) 738-0081 – Facsimile

http://www.mikehuddlestonlaw.com