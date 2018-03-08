Notice of Action – Paternity

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2017-DR-006284-O

DAVID NUNEZ VALENCIA, Petitioner/Father,

And

ADA LICEL VASQUEZ, Respondent/Mother.

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PUBLICATION

TO: ADA LICEL VASQUEZ

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for paternity has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Irene B. Pons, Esquire, attorney for Petitioner, whose address is 3564 Avalon Park Blvd., E., Ste. 1 #124, Orlando, Florida 32828 on or before 04/12/2018, and file the original with the Orange County Clerk of Court, 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

DATED: 02/28/2018

Tiffany Moore Russell

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

BY: Kierah Johnson, DEPUTY CLERK