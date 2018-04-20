Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Humble Bumble Fit

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Humble Bumble Fit with its principal office or place of business at 7361 Brightland St, Windermere 34786, in Orange County County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Camille Leagas, 7361 Brightland St, Windermere 34786, who, being an owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certifies) that the information contained herein is true and accurate.