NOTICE TO SUBMIT QUALIFICATION-BASED PROPOSALS GMP 4S – GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

NOTICE TO SUBMIT QUALIFICATION-BASED PROPOSALS

TURNER-KIEWIT JV & HENSEL PHELPS

GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY

SOUTH TERMINAL C

LANDSIDE – GMP 4S – GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

Turner-Kiewit, Joint Venture (TK) and Hensel Phelps request qualification-based proposals for the GENERAL REQUIREMENTS, GMP 4S, MATERIAL TESTING/INSPECTION and SURVEYING. The proposals will be: Surveying and Material Testing/Inspection.

Turner-Kiewit and Hensel Phelps are committed to exceeding GOAA’s MWBE, LDB/VBE goals on the project. Goals will be established for each scope of work to maximize MWBE, LDB/VBE participation. We invite and encourage MWBE, LDB/VBEs to bid.

Proposal Package Release Date:

January 26, 2018

Pre-Proposal/Matchmaker Meeting:

February 14, 2018

Location: Turner-Kiewit JV Trailer

Alpha Conference Room

11118 Canal Road

Orlando, FL 32827

Time: 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Proposal Due Date:

February 26, 2018 @ 3:30 pm

For more information, please contact Andrew Cameron at acameron@tcco.com.

Turner-Kiewit is an equal employment opportunity employer–Minorities/ individuals/ females/veterans/individuals with disabilities/ sexual orientation/gender identity. VEVRAA Federal Contractor.