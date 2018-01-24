NOTICE TO SUBMIT QUALIFICATION-BASED PROPOSALS GMP 4S – GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

NOTICE TO SUBMIT QUALIFICATION-BASED PROPOSALS
TURNER-KIEWIT JV & HENSEL PHELPS
GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY
SOUTH TERMINAL C
LANDSIDE – GMP 4S – GENERAL REQUIREMENTS
Turner-Kiewit, Joint Venture (TK) and Hensel Phelps request qualification-based proposals for the GENERAL REQUIREMENTS, GMP 4S, MATERIAL TESTING/INSPECTION and SURVEYING. The proposals will be: Surveying and Material Testing/Inspection.
Turner-Kiewit and Hensel Phelps are committed to exceeding GOAA’s MWBE, LDB/VBE goals on the project. Goals will be established for each scope of work to maximize MWBE, LDB/VBE participation. We invite and encourage MWBE, LDB/VBEs to bid.
Proposal Package Release Date:
January 26, 2018
Pre-Proposal/Matchmaker Meeting:
February 14, 2018
Location: Turner-Kiewit JV Trailer
Alpha Conference Room
11118 Canal Road
Orlando, FL 32827
Time: 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Proposal Due Date:
February 26, 2018 @ 3:30 pm
For more information, please contact Andrew Cameron at acameron@tcco.com.
Turner-Kiewit is an equal employment opportunity employer–Minorities/ individuals/ females/veterans/individuals with disabilities/ sexual orientation/gender identity. VEVRAA Federal Contractor.