Notice to Creditors- Estate of ISABEL M. HUNNICUTT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2018 CP 000242 PR

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ISABEL M. HUNNICUTT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(testate Florida Resident – single Petition)

The administration of the estate of Isabel M. Hunnicutt, deceased, is pending in the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Sq. Kissimmee, FL 34741. The estate is Testate, and the date of decedent’s will and any codicils is the Last Will and Testament dated July 20, 2010. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED 2 YEARS OR MORE AFTER DECEDENT’S DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 20, 2018.

James C. Hunnicutt

Personal Representative

THE WESTFALL LAW FIRM, P.A.

/s/ Ronda Denise Westfall

Ronda Denise Westfall, Esq.

FL Bar No.: 0032973

1060 Woodcock Rd. #101

Orlando, FL 32803

TEL: 407.962.9608

FAX: 904.458.8725

Primary Email: rdwestfall@rwestfall.com

Email Pleadings: pleadings@rwestfall.com