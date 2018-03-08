Notice to Creditors – Estate of Sarah Barrington

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY,

FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

Division 2

IN RE: ESTATE OF SARAH MALINDA BARRINGTON, Deceased

File No. 2018-CP-000255-O

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of SARAH MALINDA BARRINGTON, deceased, whose date of death was December 24, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 9, 2018.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

/s/ Gregory L. Hobbs

GREGORY L. HOBBS

Attorney for Valerie E. Hobbs

Florida Bar Number: 0708291

3161 Whirlaway Trail

Tallahassee, FL 32309

Telephone: (850) 893-5985

Fax: (850) 893-5685

E-Mail: gregoryhobbs2@gmail.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Valerie E. Hobbs

VALERIE E. HOBBS

5004 Polaris Street

Orlando, Florida 32819