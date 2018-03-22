Obese Bedridden Woman Crawling With Maggots, Covered in Feces, Decomposing While Still Alive

This was their second trip to the woman’s home. The first time firefighters encountered the woman they took her to the hospital using “the Mega Mover,” a special, large white tarp capable of supporting patients of extreme weight. The woman had been bedridden for more than two years because of her weight.

When the second call came in about a month later, firefighters returned to find the woman still lying on the same white tarp– which was now black and brown. They then called the police.

According to WXIA-TV, both men have been charged with neglect of a disabled or elderly person, reported

The woman’s current condition is not known.