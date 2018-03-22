Obese Bedridden Woman Crawling With Maggots, Covered in Feces, Decomposing While Still Alive

Responding to reports of a woman who was unconscious, Gwinnett County Firefighters arrived at the woman’s apartment in Sugar Hill, Georgia on March 15, according to NBC’s WXIA-TV. They found her close to death. She was lying in her own feces. Her legs were decomposing, and the blackened dying flesh was being eaten by maggots and cockroaches.
This was their second trip to the woman’s home. The first time firefighters encountered the woman they took her to the hospital using “the Mega Mover,” a special, large white tarp capable of supporting patients of extreme weight. The woman had been bedridden for more than two years because of her weight.
When the second call came in about a month later, firefighters returned to find the woman still lying on the same white tarp– which was now black and brown. They then called the police.
According to WXIA-TV, both men have been charged with neglect of a disabled or elderly person, reported
The woman’s current condition is not known.