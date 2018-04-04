OPIOIDS AND ADDICTION: A Governors Roundtable on State Approaches to Treatment

An on-demand video will be posted afterwards on the event website. A searchable transcript will be posted there a few days after the event.
President Trump recently described a plan to tackle the opioid abuse crisis that includes tougher sentencing on dealers and expanding access to treatment. The President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis cites the need to move ahead quickly with treatment alternatives for those addicted to opioids. Yet, recent public surveys show that Americans are confused about opioid-treatment programs, with only about half believing there is an effective, long-term addiction treatment. There are programs offered for the treatment of opioid addiction, including medicated–assisted treatment, drug rehabilitation programs, addiction support groups, and counseling. This Forum — featuring the unique perspectives of former governors and the 21st United States Secretary of Health and Human Services — will examine the state government’s role in current and future approaches to treatment. These approaches may include educating the public about these alternatives, paying for them, regulating their performance and availability, training and certifying health professionals in their use, and developing guidelines for certification of these treatments. This is the second in a series of Governors Roundtables.