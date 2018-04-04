OPIOIDS AND ADDICTION: A Governors Roundtable on State Approaches to Treatment

Presented jointly with Reuters

The Andelot Series on Current Science Controversies

Thursday, April 12, 2018

Noon-1pm ET

Watch the live webcast at ForumHSPH.org. Registration to watch the event online is not required.

We also will stream live on Facebook https://forumhsph.us9.list-manage.com/track/click?u=f8a137738829c6bc0949508a6&id=14a3814e34&e=d3174b8b2c