Pam Grier to Host Leading Ladies Takeover Triple Feature on Bounce Sat. Jan 6 In Anticipation of New Movie Proud Mary starring Taraji P. Henson

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Legendary actress Pam Grier will host an evening of action-oriented, women-kicking-butt movies on Bounce Sat. Jan. 6 in anticipation of the new motion picture Proud Mary, starring Taraji P. Henson.

Bounce’s Leading Ladies Takeover kicks off at 9:00 p.m. with Baby Boy, starring Henson in her big screen debut. Jennifer Lopez as a U.S. Marshall in Out of Sight follows at 11:30 p.m. and the trilogy concludes with the Grier classic Sheba, Baby (2:00 a.m.) All times Eastern. YouTube link here.

In addition to the lineup on Bounce, Grier can be seen in new and exclusive pieces on Brown Sugar, the popular subscription-video-on-demand streaming service featuring the biggest collection of the baddest African-American movies of all-time. Grier discusses her pioneering career, compares her iconic characters Foxy Brown, Coffy and Sheba, Baby with Proud Mary and more in the segments.

Proud Mary stars Henson in the title role and opens in theaters Jan. 12.

Grier blazed a trail for actresses, showing Hollywood that women could open and carry movies as the lead characters. Many of her films seen on Brown Sugar – Foxy Brown, Coffy, Sheba, Baby, and Friday Foster to name a few – are excellent representations of that. She also starred in Jackie Brown written and directed by Quentin Tarantino and co-starring Samuel L. Jackson, Robert DeNiro and Michael Keaton. Grier received rave reviews and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress for her performance. She later starred in the TV series The L Word and Smallville with guest appearances on numerous other hit shows.

Brown Sugar is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com. Brown Sugar also has Google Chromecast capabilities which allow video to play on televisions directly from mobile devices and tablets for consumers with Android and iOS devices. There is a free initial trial period for subscribers with a retail price of $3.99/month thereafter. Click HERE for more information.