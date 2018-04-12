Paul Ryan Guest Speaker at the NUL Communities of Color Breakfast

Communities of Color Breakfast
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan & @Insight_America participated in the National Urban Leagues's Communities of Color Breakfast this morning in a substantive, nonpartisan policy discussion
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) was a guest speaker this morning during the monthly Communities of Color Breakfast Series sponsored by the National Urban League and Insight America.

The series is a bi-partisan monthly policy discussion that brings together thought leaders to hear from senior Administration and Congressional officials. The goal is to create an open dialogue where leaders can discuss important policy topics impacting communities of color.  Past guest speakers have included Vice President Michael R. Pence, U.S. Department of Education Secretary John B. King, Jr., U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Assistant Democratic Leader James E. Clyburn.

The breakfast began at 8:30 a.m. and included remarks by Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of National Urban League; Former Congressman J.C. Watts, Honorary Chairman, Insight America; Don Cravins, Jr., Senior Vice President of Policy at the National Urban League; and Elroy P. Sailor, Founder, Insight America.

