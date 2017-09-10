People in evacuation zones must “leave right now”: Gov. Scott

Governor Rick Scott warns of ”deadly, deadly, deadly storm surge” because of Hurricane Irma along Florida’s entire west coast, where the storm surge threat has been raised to ”15-feet of impact above ground level.”
These are the Hurricane Irma Evacuation Zones So Far
- Broward County ordered an evacuation for low-lying areas, the barrier islands, mobile homes and space east of the Federal Highway beginning Thursday at noon.
- Miami-Dade County evacuations for zones A and B along the water (see below) began at 7 a.m. Thursday
- Monroe County instated evacuations for both visitors and residents, which went into effect on Wednesday.
- Collier County issued an evacuation for Marco Island on Wednesday.
- Palm Beach County announced a mandatory evacuation for communities south of Lake Okeechobee late Thursday.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management website will update its full list of evacuation orders as more are announced.