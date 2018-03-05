Police: Man raped his daughter for 15 years, fathered her 2 children

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted for raping his daughter after genetic testing determined that her two children had been fathered by a close relative, prosecutors said. A wellness check of the two children prompted the testing.

The victim, whose children are ages 2 and 7, was raped multiple times from ages 10 to 25, according to court documents obtained by Cincinnati.com.

The father, 53, was indicted Friday on 23 counts of rape, 17 counts of sexual battery and two counts of endangering children. His wife was arrested Friday after being indicted on two felony counts of complicity to sexual battery. The two are being held at Hamilton County Justice Center.

The Advocate does not name victims of sexual assault without their consent.

The suspect began assaulting the victim when she was 10, and the attacks happened several times a month, prosecutors charge. But when the victim turned 13, police say, sexual intercourse began. The young woman told police her father raped her two to three times a month until she left home at age 25.

The father is scheduled to be arraigned this coming Friday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. No date has been set for the wife’s arraignment at this time.