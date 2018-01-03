Popular BBQ Food Truck Opens Up Brick-And-Mortar Restaurant in Downtown Orlando

Not all Americans are lucky enough to live in a place that allows them to comfortably spend some time outdoors all year long. Floridians, however, are very lucky, and they can enjoy nice weather just about every day of the year. Another perk for fair-weather residents is the ability to cook outside whenever they want to.





According to the Hearth, Patio, and Barbecue Association (HBPA), approximately 60% of American grillers cook outdoors all year-round. Thanks to a new BBQ food truck making its way to Central Florida, Orlando residents won’t even have to cook for themselves as they enjoy the nice weather and grilled eats.





The Orlando Business Journal reports that Caro-Bama BBQ food truck owners have announced their plans to set up shop at the downtown Orlando business district.





Husband-and-wife barbecuers Brandon and Lora Gantt are partnering with Credo Coffee in the North Quarter of downtown Orlando to create the company’s first brick-and-mortar location at 855 N. Orange Ave.





“We want to capture the businesses in downtown with a good lunch spot,” said Brandon Gantt. “I think the brick-and-mortar location will be like a marathon, whereas the food truck is more like a sprint because you get to choose your hours and where you want to be, but we are committed to this spot. We wanted to be more accessible for our customers.”





Over the last few years, BBQ food trucks have become increasingly popular across the entire country. The Balance adds that popular culture is responsible for the growing interest with the food truck market.





Jon Favreau’s 2014 film, Chef, featured a washed-up star chef reigniting his cooking career through a food truck, and there have been food trucks featured in countless other films and TV shows in recent years. Also, The Food Network premiered The Great Food Truck Race TV series, leading to an increase in food trucks sprouting up across the United States.





The Gantt’s BBQ food truck is scheduled to attend foodie events in Kissimmee, Apopka, Celebration, and other Florida locations. Also, their new BBQ restaurant will open up in early January 2018.