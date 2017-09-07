President Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Pamela Bondi to President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction

President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to appoint Pamela Bondi of Florida to be a Member of the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis.

The President nominated the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

James F. Geurts of Pennsylvania to be Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Research, Development and Acquisition. Mr. Geurts currently serves in the Senior Executive Service as Acquisition Executive for U.S. Special Operations Command, where he is responsible for all special operations forces research, development, acquisition, procurement, and logistics. Mr. Geurts previously served in the U.S. Special Operations Command as Deputy Director of Special Operations Research, Development and Acquisition Center, and Commander of the Joint Acquisition Task Force Dragon. He also served as Program Executive Officer for the Fixed Wing Aircraft at the U.S. Special Operations Command. Mr. Geurts is a recipient of the Federal Executive of the Year Vanguard Award, Presidential Rank Award, William J. Perry Award, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal with oak leaf cluster, and Air Force Achievement Medal with oak leaf cluster. He is a retired Air Force Colonel and a graduate of Lehigh University, the Air Force Institute of Technology, and the National Defense University as well as senior executive programs at the Harvard Kennedy School, George Washington University, and Defense Acquisition University.

Carla Sands of California to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Denmark. Ms. Sands has been the Chairman of Vintage Capital Group, L.L.C in Los Angeles since 2015; a company recognized by real estate industry as a professional, ethical and highly successful real estate firm. She is also a doctor of chiropractic and has been a television and film actress. Ms. Sands is a leader in the non-profit sector, working with organizations to improve the lives of children and the underprivileged. Demonstrating her commitment to improving education, she has served as a Board Member of Pepperdine University. In addition, Ms. Sands has served on the boards of organizations supporting the arts and culture. Ms. Sands earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life Chiropractic College, Marietta, Georgia.

Rebecca Eliza Gonzales of Texas to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Lesotho. Ms. Gonzales, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, has served as an American diplomat since 1992. She is currently the Chief of Staff of the Bureau of Administration at the Department of State. In previous positions as a Management Officer and senior official at the State Department, she is known for her leadership, crisis management skills and knowledge of Africa. She earned a M.S. from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy at Fort McNair and both a M.B.A. and B.A from The George Washington University. She speaks Spanish and Greek.

Manisha Singh of Florida to be Assistant Secretary of State, Economic and Business Affairs. Ms. Singh is Chief Counsel and Senior Policy Advisor to U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan. She is a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs and has served as a senior aide to the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Ms. Singh’s private sector experience includes practicing law at multinational law firms and working in-house at an investment bank. She earned an LL.M. in International Legal Studies from the American University Washington College of Law, a J.D. from the University of Florida College of Law and a B.A. from the University of Miami at the age of 19. In addition, she studied at the University of Leiden Law School in the Netherlands. She is licensed to practice law in Florida, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia and speaks fluent Hindi.