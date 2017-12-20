Rep. Demings Appointed to House Judiciary Committee

ORLANDO, FL – Congresswoman Val Demings (D-Orlando) has been appointed to serve on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee. The Committee is often referred to as the lawyer for the House of Representatives because of its jurisdiction over matters relating to law enforcement agencies and the administration of justice in the federal courts. While it doesn’t happen often, the Committee also plays an important role in impeachment proceedings.

Demings was elated over her appointment, but touched on a sobering note, saying: “After a troubling year it has become increasingly obvious that the most fundamental issues facing our country are matters of justice.

“The safety and security of our families and our communities depend on protecting the future of our democracy. The soul of our nation depends on our ability to expand equality and to balance respect for the rule of law with its proper application in all situations with all persons.”

Michigan Rep. John Conyers Sunday stepped aside recently as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee amid allegations of sexual misconduct, and Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte, the GOP chairman of the Committee, announced last month his plans to retire.

“I am honored by the trust and support of my colleagues, and I look forward to applying my experience as a 27-year law enforcement officer to the important work ahead of us.”