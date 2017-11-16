The Resistance Movement Turns into Democratic Votes

It has been a year since President Trump has lost the general election, but won the Electoral College vote, and became the 45th president of the United States. We all could argue that the system is not fair and it is rigged, and everyone would walk around mad and upset.

But in an off year election, Democrats came to the polls in unprecedented numbers, and won elections from the governor to the local commissioner. Everywhere there was an election, the Democrats competed, and almost everywhere there was an election the Democrats won.

In many of these elections, a first time candidate beat an incumbent Republican, who was a seasoned politician with more money and experience. Many of these first time candidates were women from different races, cultures and religions. But, they were on the right side of history, and they all believed that healthcare should be a right to every citizen in America, in the wealthiest country in the world.

In the largest cities to the smallest cities in America, there is a movement of resistance, because President Trump’s policies are on the wrong side of history. Last week the results of the election proved that any Donald Trump’s connection was toxic, and diversity wins races.

Susan Milligan, a reporter with the US News said; “Women scored victories across the country, with a Washington state legislative win that flipped control of the state senate to Democrats and with city-wide races that elected women mayors for the first time in Manchester, NH and Framingham, Mass. Vi Lyles became Charlotte, N.C.’s first African American female mayor. Hoboken, N.J. elected its first Sikh mayor.”

Something dramatic is happening across America, and since Trump was voted into office, 33 state legislative districts have flipped from red to blue, and there is a wave of enthusiasm. Many experts believe that President Obama won, because he injected hope into his campaign, and many of his polices have implemented change.

According to Pew Research Center, “Profound social demographical and technological changes have swept across the United States during Obama’s tenure, as have important shifts in government policy and public opinion. Apple released its first IPhone during Obama’s 2007 campaign, and he announced his vice president choice, on a two-year-old platform called Twitter.”

America has gone through a major metamorphosis with technology and the social media. “From the Erie County School Board to the Seattle mayor’s office to the Virginia and New Jersey governors’ mansions – voters across the country last week rejected Donald Trump and Mike Pence’s politics of hate and fear,” says an ebullient JoDee Winterhof, senior vice president of the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBT rights organization.

Without a doubt, this was a big win for the Democrats. Many of the political experts felt the Democratic turnout was unusually high for an off-year election, and many Blacks voted as if it was a presidential election year.

Tom Perez, the new chairmen of the Democratic National Committee has developed a new philosophy in the party, where we lead with our values. His goal is to elect Democrats from the school board to the Senate, and that is what happened last week.

“Well, I think when we’ve united, that’s our greatest strength. When we organize everywhere and when we put candidates on the ballot up and down the ticket – we saw that in Virginia – 88 people running for the House of Delegates. We had a historic set of accomplishments. We haven’t won that many seats in Virginia in the house since the late 19th century,” explained Chairman Tom Perez on the Democratic win.

Trump is bringing out the best in the Democratic Party, and diversity is the key and future of America. The Resistance Movement is changing the political landscape of our country, and doing a great job of recruiting people who are progressive and smart.