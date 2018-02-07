Restoring the Village Black History Event

On Friday, February 16, 2018 at the Three Mask Event Center, Change the Game For A New Generation will hold its 1st annual Restoring The Village Black History Celebration.

This celebration is more than a party. it is an extension of the nine call-to-action events, three Christmas galas, and other community events created by Dr. Sydel LeGrande, and her non-profit organizations, Change the Game For A New Generation and Fruit of Glory.

At each one of these events, Dr. LeGrande has used a portion of the profits from her medical practice, to make dreams become a reality. She has given over fifty families and over 150 children in Central Florida their dream gift for Christmas, and the majority of children have received over two gifts. These events started in Tampa, and she has touched thousands of lives in that community, for over a decade.

Among the most fabled tribes of Africa, are the fearsome warriors of the mighty Maasai of northern Tanzania and southern Kenya. The traditional greeting among these warriors when they meet others is the Question, “How are the Children.” The traditional answer back; “All the children are well,” meaning that peace and safety prevail, and the Maasai society has not forgotten its reason for being great. The traditional greeting acknowledges the high value that the Maasai always place on their children well-being in the society.

Join Dr LeGrande and Change the Game For A New Generation at its 1st Restoring The Village Black History Celebration, where there will be entertainment, drama, dancing, African drumming, and food. There will be prizes given for the best African outfits/clothing, and everyone will learn more about Black/African history.

The charge for adults is $10.00 and children 18 and under is free. Sponsorship opportunities are available, and all donations are tax-deductible .Among the featured performing groups will be the Project I.A.M. students. Project I.A.M. is the in school program that Changing the Game for a New Generation has developed to address the problem of “intra-community” violence, and the cycle of hate in the black community. Joining the children will be the Kuumba Dancers and Drummers from Tampa Florida, Local actors and actresses, and Barefoot under the Baobab Tree featuring Book Beats from Columbia South Carolina.