The Advocate’s RiddleMania: Win Tickets to Disney on Ice

4 men meet with their grandfather. Each is looking for a loan. The grandfather tells them that he can only provide a loan to one of them. To decide which one will get the money they must solve a puzzle. The one who solves the riddle correctly gets the loan. They all agreed.

The men are lined up on some steps (shown in picture). They are all facing in the same direction. A wall separates the fourth man from the other three.

Grandson 1 can see Grandson 2 and Grandson 3.

Grandson 2 can see Grandson 3.

Grandson 3 can see none of the others.

Grandson 4 can see none of the others.

All four men are wearing hats. They are told that there are two white hats and two black hats. None of them know what color hat they are wearing. They are told to shout out the color of the hat that they are wearing as soon as they figure out for sure what color it is.

They are not allowed to turn round or move. They are not allowed to talk to each other. They are not allowed to take their hats off.

Who is the first person to shout out and why?

Send us your solution to the riddle as soon as you figure it out. Use the form below. There will be two winners. Each winner will receive 2 tickets to Disney on Ice Presents Dare to Dream, at the Amway Center, Sunday, September 10, 2017, 5:00 PM.