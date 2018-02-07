RISING! A film preview at Bronze Kingdom, by CFABJ, Feb. 10

Bronze Kingdom/Central Florida Association of Black Journalists present RISING, a film about Historically Black Colleges and Universities, at Bronze Kingdom, 8459 Parkline Blvd, Suite 400, Saturday, February 10, 2018 from 11am to 2pm.

“A haven for Black intellectuals, artists and revolutionaries—and path of promise toward the American dream—Black colleges and universities have educated the architects of freedom movements and cultivated leaders in every field. They have been unapologetically Black for more than 150 years. For the first time ever, their story is told.” (from website HCBU Rising)

A spectacular African art museum, a truly inspirational film– and food. Don’t miss this great event!