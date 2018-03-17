SC Governor: Students Should Pray, Not Protest

Governor Henry McMaster (R-SC) decided to weigh in on the nationwide walkouts that took place on Wednesday. He had a particular point of view probably shared by many Evangelicals.

“It appears that these school children, innocent school children, are being used as a tool by [this] left-wing group to further their own agenda. It is not about the tragedy. It is not about the school children. And what we can all do, and what these students should do, I imagine a lot of them intend to do, is to pray and to hope for those families of the folks who were slain.

“But this is a tricky move, I believe, by a left-wing group, from the information I’ve seen, to use these children as a tool to further their own means. It sounds like a protest to me. It’s not a memorial, it’s certainly not a prayer service, it’s a political statement by a left-wing group and it’s shameful.”

To that we say: “Huh?”