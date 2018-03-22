State Reps Bruce Antone and Kamia Brown Host Town Hall Meeting

2018 Post-Legislative Session will Address Budget Appropriations and Other Key Pieces of Legislation

ORLANDO, Fl- State Representatives Bruce Antone (District 46) and Kamia Brown (Distrct 45) will be hosting a 2018 Post Legislative Session Town Hall meeting at 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the Pine Hills Community Center, 6408 Jennings Road in Orlando.

Representatives Antone and Brown will be discussing the 2018 Budget Appropiations along with key pieces of Legislation that passed or failed during the recent Session impacting the State of Florida and their respective Districts in areas such as Healthcare, Education and Public Safety.

Audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions at the conclusion of the meeting

WHO: Representatives Bruce Antone and Kamia Brown

WHAT: Post Legislative Session Town Hall Meeting

WHEN: Thursday, April 5, 2018 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

WHERE: Pine Hills Community Center

6408 Jennings Road, Orlando, FL

###