Tank, Xscape, Plies, Lyfe Jenning on stage at the Orlando Funk Fest in Orlando, FL. 

On Saturday, April 27, Multi-Grammy nominated singer, Tank, will join Xscape, Plies,Lyfe Jennings, and more on stage at the Orlando Funk Fest in Orlando, FL. The show will take place at Central Florida Fairgrounds.
As Tank hits the road with upcoming spot dates, he continues to celebrate his newest accomplishment with the success of his single “When We” being officially certified gold by the RIAA and securing the #1 spot for 11 weeks on the Billboard Adult R&B Song and UAC Radio charts. Featured on his latest album SAVAGE (R&B Money/Atlantic), “When We” is the only core R&B record to crack the Billboard Hot 100 and is steadily climbing the Urban Mainstream Radio chart. This comes on the heels of his recent release of the “When We Remix” (click here) that features labelmate Trey Songz and Ty Dolla $ign, which dropped on February 14. The “When We Remix” is available on all digital retailers (click here to purchase).