Tank, Xscape, Plies, Lyfe Jenning on stage at the Orlando Funk Fest in Orlando, FL. 

celebrate his newest accomplishment with the success of his single

“When We”

being officially

certified gold

by the RIAA and s

ecuring the

#1

spot for

11 weeks

on the

Billboard Adult R&B Song

and

UAC Radio charts

.

Featured on his latest album

SAVAGE

(R&B Money/Atlantic), “When We” is the only core R&B record to crack the

Billboard Hot 100

and is steadily climbing the Urban Mainstream Radio chart.

This comes on the heels of his recent release of the

“When We Remix”

(

) that features labelmate

Trey Songz

and

Ty Dolla $ign

, which dropped on February 14. The “When We Remix” is available on all digital retailers (

).

As Tank hits the road with upcoming spot dates, he continues to