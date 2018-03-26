The Top 4 Barriers to Citizenship Most Often Faced by Immigrants

Citizenship isn’t nearly as simple as conservatives make it out to be.

Many immigration advocates were disgusted when White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said in early February that those who haven’t signed up for DACA are “too lazy to get off their asses.”

That kind of comment serves as a reminder that the privilege of citizenship blinds many to the struggles faced by immigrants. It’s more important than ever that the public understands that citizenship isn’t nearly as simple as conservatives make it out to be. The truth is that immigration to the U.S. is a tedious, invasive and expensive process. There are tons of obstacles that make it difficult and sometimes even impossible for immigrants to become legal residents.

