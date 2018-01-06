Trump Answers Mental Stability Questions: I’m ‘a very stable genius’

President Trump again took to Twitter to this time announce that the charges of Russian collusion with him and others connected to him have “proven to be a total hoax on the American public,” and to once again claim that his mental stability is beyond question.

The hoax conslusion is That’s certainly news to the country as there has been no similar announcement made by the special prosecutor conducting the investigation.

He then went on to deride “the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media,” for questioning his mental stability– questions that only intensified after news about the briefing with the Yale psychiatrist broke, followed by the revelations made in “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” a new book by Michael Wolff. According to Wolff, every member of Trump’s senior staff doubts his mental fitness for office.

In rebuffing Wolff’s claims, Trump posted in a series of tweets this morning, that his “two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”