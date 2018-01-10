Trump Doesn’t Want to Talk to the Special Counsel

“Unlikely.” That’s how Trump described the possibility of him sitting down to be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller in connection with the Russian collusion probe.

The president has been tweeting constantly over the past several days about the Russian investigation, saying that collusion between the Russians and persons close to his campaign have already been proven to be a “hoax.” The president seems to believe that because he says there was no collusion, that ought to be enough for the special counsel to conclude the investigation.

“When they have no collusion and nobody’s found collusion at any level, it seems unlikely that you’d have an interview,” Trump said to Fox News’ John Roberts when asked if he would be open to meeting with Mueller.