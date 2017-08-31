Trump Hoping to Force People Off Obamacare

The Trump administration is hoping to starve Obamacare to death by making it more difficult for people to sign up.

His administration is planning to drastically reduce the amount of money used to advertise the open enrollment period and encourage people to sign up. The new budget will be slashed from $116.5 million to $10 million.

The Trump administration has already slashed the length of open enrollment in half. It used to run from the start of November to the end of January. It will now from November 1 to December 15. If these moves result in fewer people signing up for insurance, insurance premiums will surge as insurers look for ways to cover the costs of providing for those persons who do enroll.