Trump’s wiretap claim against Obama debunked by Justice Department

Reuters has reported that the U.S. Justice Department just became one of the many entities “debunking the allegation” that former president Obama ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower. Before former FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Trump, the FBI had already shot down those claims.

There has never been any evidence to support Trump’s accusation on Twitter that “Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory,” even though some conservative commentators and websites continue to make the claim.

The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security Division “confirm that they have no records related to wiretaps as described” by tweets from Trump posted on March 4, the department said in official documents filed in a Washington court.

Full story