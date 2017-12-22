TURNER-KIEWIT JV & GOAA – GMP 5S.1, BOX CULVERT; GMP 5S.2, SITE CIVIL; GMP 5S.4, CONVEYING EQUIPMENT; GMP 5S.5, FDOT ELEVATED ROADWAY

INVITATION TO BID

TURNER-KIEWIT JV & GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY

SOUTH TERMINAL C LANDSIDE – GMP 5S.1, BOX CULVERT; GMP 5S.2, SITE CIVIL; GMP 5S.4, CONVEYING EQUIPMENT; GMP 5S.5, FDOT ELEVATED ROADWAY

Turner-Kiewit, Joint Venture (TK) will be bidding the GMP 5S.1, BOX CULVERT; GMP 5S.2, SITE CIVIL; GMP 5S.4, CONVEYING EQUIPMENT; GMP 5S.5, FDOT ELEVATED ROADWAY. The bid packages will be: Concrete; Sitework; Underground Utilities; Electrical; Sanitary; Storm/Sewer; Plumbing; MSE Walls; Enplane/Deplane Bridge; Elevators; Escalators.

TK invites prime subcontractors to complete and submit Turner’s prequalification. The pre-qualification process can be found at TK’s Project website, http://www.tkgoaa.com. The website will contain all announcements and any associated dates regarding the South Terminal C, Landside Project.

Turner-Kiewit is committed to exceeding GOAA’s MWBE, DBE, LDB/SDVOBE goals on the project. Goals will be established for each scope of work to maximize MWBE, DBE, LDB/SDVOBE participation. We invite and encourage MWBE, DBE, LDB/SDVOBEs to bid.

Bid Package Release Date: January 15, 2018

Pre-Bid/Matchmaker Meeting:

January 24, 2018

Location: Turner-Kiewit Trailer

Alpha Conference Room

11118 Canal Road

Orlando, FL 32827

Time: 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Bid Package Due Date: February 15, 2018

For more information, please contact Andrew Cameron at acameron@tcco.com.

Turner-Kiewit is an equal employment opportunity employer–Minorities/ individuals/ females/veterans/individuals with disabilities/ sexual orientation/gender identity. VEVRAA Federal Contractor.