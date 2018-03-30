Turner-Kiewit JV & GOAA – GMP 5S.6 – OUC DUCTBANK

INVITATION TO BID

TURNER-KIEWIT JV & GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY SOUTH TERMINAL C LANDSIDE – GMP 5S.6 – OUC DUCTBANK

Turner-Kiewit, Joint Venture (TK) will be bidding the OUC DUCTBANK, GMP 5S.6. The bid package will be: Below Grade Utility Work.

TK invites prime subcontractors to complete and submit Turner’s prequalification. The pre-qualification process can be found at TK’s Project website, http://www.tkgoaa.com. The website will contain all announcements and any associated dates regarding the South Terminal C, Landside Project.

Turner-Kiewit is committed to exceeding GOAA’s DBE, MWBE, LDB/VBE goals on the project. Goals will be established for each scope of work to maximize DBE, MWBE, LDB/VBE participation. We invite and encourage DBE, MWBE, LDB/VBEs to bid.

Bid Package Release Date:

March 23, 2018

Pre-Bid/Matchmaker Meeting:

April 11, 2018

Location: Turner-Kiewit JV

11118 Canal Road

Alpha C/R

Orlando, FL 32824

Time: 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Bid Due Date: April 27, 2018

For more information, please contact Jessica Hudson at jeshudson@tcco.com.

Turner-Kiewit is an equal employment opportunity employer–Minorities/ individuals/ females/veterans/individuals with disabilities/sexual orientation/gender identity. VEVRAA Federal Contractor.