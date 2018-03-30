Turner-Kiewit JV & GOAA – GMP 5S.6 – OUC DUCTBANK

By
Seraaj
-
0
9
Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

INVITATION TO BID

TURNER-KIEWIT JV & GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY SOUTH TERMINAL C LANDSIDE – GMP 5S.6 – OUC DUCTBANK

Turner-Kiewit, Joint Venture (TK) will be bidding the OUC DUCTBANK, GMP 5S.6.   The bid package will be:  Below Grade Utility Work.

TK invites prime subcontractors to complete and submit Turner’s prequalification. The pre-qualification process can be found at TK’s Project website, http://www.tkgoaa.com.  The website will contain all announcements and any associated dates regarding the South Terminal C, Landside Project.

Turner-Kiewit is committed to exceeding GOAA’s DBE, MWBE, LDB/VBE goals on the project.  Goals will be established for each scope of work to maximize DBE, MWBE, LDB/VBE participation.  We invite and encourage DBE, MWBE, LDB/VBEs to bid.

Bid Package Release Date:
March 23, 2018

Pre-Bid/Matchmaker Meeting:
April 11, 2018

Location:  Turner-Kiewit JV
11118 Canal Road
Alpha C/R
Orlando, FL   32824
Time:  2:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Bid Due Date:  April 27, 2018

For more information, please contact Jessica Hudson at jeshudson@tcco.com.

Turner-Kiewit is an equal employment opportunity employer–Minorities/ individuals/ females/veterans/individuals with disabilities/sexual orientation/gender identity.  VEVRAA Federal Contractor.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here