Turner-Kiewit JV & GOAA – GMP 5S.6 – OUC DUCTBANK

INVITATION TO BID
TURNER-KIEWIT JV & GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY SOUTH TERMINAL C LANDSIDE – GMP 5S.6 – OUC DUCTBANK
Turner-Kiewit, Joint Venture (TK) will be bidding the OUC DUCTBANK, GMP 5S.6. The bid package will be: Below Grade Utility Work.
TK invites prime subcontractors to complete and submit Turner’s prequalification. The pre-qualification process can be found at TK’s Project website, http://www.tkgoaa.com. The website will contain all announcements and any associated dates regarding the South Terminal C, Landside Project.
Turner-Kiewit is committed to exceeding GOAA’s DBE, MWBE, LDB/VBE goals on the project. Goals will be established for each scope of work to maximize DBE, MWBE, LDB/VBE participation. We invite and encourage DBE, MWBE, LDB/VBEs to bid.
Bid Package Release Date:
March 23, 2018
Pre-Bid/Matchmaker Meeting:
April 11, 2018
Location: Turner-Kiewit JV
11118 Canal Road
Alpha C/R
Orlando, FL 32824
Time: 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Bid Due Date: April 27, 2018
For more information, please contact Jessica Hudson at jeshudson@tcco.com.
Turner-Kiewit is an equal employment opportunity employer–Minorities/ individuals/ females/veterans/individuals with disabilities/sexual orientation/gender identity. VEVRAA Federal Contractor.