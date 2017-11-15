Universal Orlando’s New Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, Nov 18

To Feature More Than 100 Performers and More than 30 Larger-than-Life, Specially-Designed Floats and Balloons to Delight Audiences of All Ages

Will Feature More Than 100 Performers and More than 30 Larger-than-Life, Specially-Designed Floats and Balloons to Delight Audiences of All Ages

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 18, Universal Orlando guests will experience an awe-inspiring and highly entertaining parade like no other during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. The all-new parade will feature some of guests’ favorite characters from some of the world’s most iconic franchises, extraordinarily-detailed floats and high-flying balloons parading through the streets of Universal Studios Florida for the first time ever.

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s will raise the bar for holiday entertainment at Universal Orlando. Universal’s award-winning Entertainment team has worked to create a massive parade that will highlight traditional holiday favorites and some of today’s most popular characters. Guests will marvel at:

15 intricately-detailed floats themed to popular characters from Illumination’s Despicable Me and Minions and DreamWorks Animation’s Madagascar and Shrek, along with iconic holiday elements like snowflakes, toys and Santa’s sleigh.

intricately-detailed floats themed to popular characters from Illumination’s Despicable Me and Minions and DreamWorks Animation’s Madagascar and Shrek, along with iconic holiday elements like snowflakes, toys and Santa’s sleigh. 16 larger-than-life balloons – 13 of them created exclusively for Universal by Macy’s, the global leader in balloon entertainment – including Bob from Illumination’s Minions; the Dronkeys and Gingy from DreamWorks Animation’sShrek; and a special gift that DreamWorks’ King Julien from Madagascar has gifted to…himself!

larger-than-life balloons – 13 of them created for Universal by Macy’s, the global leader in balloon entertainment – including Bob from Illumination’s Minions; the Dronkeys and Gingy from DreamWorks Animation’sShrek; and a special gift that DreamWorks’ King Julien from Madagascar has gifted to…himself! More than 100 colorful, choreographed holiday performers and characters – from merry elves and toy soldiers to the world of Shrek with the three blind mice and Big Bad Wolf – that will dance and interact with guests as they make their way through the streets of Universal Studios

An incredible display of holiday lights, an all-new musical score…and even snow!

Check out the Universal Orlando blog for even more information about Universal’s Holidays Parade featuring Macy’s. The parade is just one of the exciting new elements coming to this year’s Holidays celebration at Universal Orlando, which includes new exciting entertainment, festive décor and much more.