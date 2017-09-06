Verizon customers connect with friends and family in the Caribbean for free

NEW YORK – As the Caribbean braces for the impact of Hurricane Irma, Verizon is preparing to support our U.S. customers who are concerned about family and friends. While Irma’s exact path is uncertain, several islands in the Caribbean, as well as Florida and other parts of the U.S., are expected to be impacted by the storm. Beginning Wednesday, September 6, Verizon will initially offer free wireless and wireline calling from the U.S. to the following Caribbean nations: the British Virgin Islands; Puerto Rico; Dominican Republic; Haiti; and Turks and Caicos. More countries may be added as the storm progresses during the week, as well as additional support to our customers in the U.S.

Home wireline telephone customers will incur no charges to Anguilla, The British Virgin Islands; Puerto Rico; Dominican Republic; Haiti; and Turks and Caicos from their U.S. landlines on September 6 through 9, 2017 (applicable taxes and surcharges will apply).

Wireless users will incur no charges for texts or international long distance calls originating from the U.S. to Anguilla, The British Virgin Islands; Puerto Rico; Dominican Republic; Haiti; and Turks and Caicos on September 6 through 9, 2017 (applicable taxes and surcharges will apply).

“In the past week, we’ve witnessed the terrible devastation a storm of this magnitude can have on communities and the importance of being able to connect with our family and friends,” said John Stratton, Executive Vice President and President Global Operations for Verizon. “We want our customers to know they can always rely on us to help them do just that, without any concern for expense. Our thoughts are with those who are in the path of this terrible storm.”

Wireless communication is essential during severe weather, which is why the Verizon network team prepares year round to ensure a superior network experience, especially during and after severe weather. As it did during Hurricane Harvey, Verizon’s network is well prepared to serve its customers in the U.S.