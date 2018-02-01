Visual Artist Joy Hayes and Saxophonist Naomi Joy to perform at Black History Networking Reception

The Black History Committee of Orange County, Inc. (BHCOC), in Partnership with Orange County Regional History Center will host the Eleventh (11th) Annual Networking Reception there at 6:00 P.M. on February 8, 2018.

This event continues the BHCOC focus on their mission of the commemoration of black history month and also its primary goal of raising funds to send an African American Orange County high school graduate to college with the donation of fund.

The event also includes networking, a Guided Tour of the Center Exhibits, educational information, Black History Commemoration, Refreshments, Live Entertainment and more. The Networking Event is Free – You must RSVP to attend. To obtain your Free Ticket{s} or for additional information please contact Gloria Barber at (407) 877-3508 or Clarence Hopkins at (407) 255-3898.