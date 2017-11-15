WeAreProvocateurs, Nov. 16

Los Angeles, CA—On Thursday November, 16, 2017, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Art & Culture team will host “The Provocateurs,” a creative video series featuring award-winning performers, authors, visual artists and other established creatives known for their passionate abilities to interweave politically radical social change into their work.

“The Provocateurs” will be filmed live at the California African American Museum (CAAM), where artists will give 12 minute, TED- style talks about their practice and journey as provocative Black artists. The event is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can reserve tickets here.

WHAT: “The Provocateurs:” a radical and social change art experience

WHO: Artists confirmed to speak include:

Walter Mosley, Best selling author

Emory Douglas, Artist/Former Black Panther Party Minister of Culture

Sarah Jones, Tony and Obie Award winning playwright and actress (Bridge and Tunnel and Buy/Sell/Date)

Staceyann Chin, Spoken word poet and performing artist

Lynnée Denise, DJ

Maren Hassinger, Sculpture activist

Miss Prissy, “Queen Krump” (Rize)

Shamell Bell, Street dancer activist

WHEN: Thursday November 16, 2017, 7-9pm PST

WHERE: California African American Museum, 600 State Dr., Exposition Park, Los Angeles.